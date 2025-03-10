CDA Chairman inspects G-6 Ramazan Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the Ramazan Bazaar in Sector G-6 on Monday.

Accompanied by relevant officers, Randhawa inspected the stalls and reviewed the availability of essential food items at affordable prices, ensuring that the directives of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister are being implemented effectively.

The Ramazan Relief Package, aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens, has established relief bazaars across various sectors of Islamabad.

During his visit, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the administration’s commitment to curbing profiteering and ensuring the availability of quality food items at government-approved prices.

“Under the Ramazan Relief Package, we have set up these bazaars to provide essential items at affordable rates. Our teams have already arrested 184 profiteers and imposed fines on them, demonstrating our resolve to protect consumers,” he stated.

Randhawa interacted with consumers at the bazaar, inquiring about the prices and quality of the items available.

Shoppers expressed satisfaction with the reasonable prices and excellent quality of goods, particularly praising the availability of staples such as ghee, rice, flour, and vegetables.

“The prices here are much lower compared to other cities, and the quality is excellent.

This initiative is a blessing for us during Ramazan,” said a consumer.

During the briefing, officials informed the Chairman that significant price reductions had been achieved for essential items such as ghee, chicken, and eggs through strict monitoring and comprehensive planning. Vegetables like potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and eggplant are being sold at prices lower than those in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and other cities.

Similarly, fruits are also available at comparatively lower rates, making the bazaars a preferred choice for residents.

Chairman Randhawa directed Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to ensure the consistent availability of food items at government-approved prices.

He stressed the importance of officers’ presence at both low-price and wholesale markets to address complaints promptly. “Officials must remain vigilant and ensure that citizens are not overcharged. Hoarders and profiteers will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he asserted.

To enhance transparency, Randhawa instructed that official price lists be prominently displayed at all relief bazaars.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing relief to citizens during Ramazan, urging shoppers to pay only the prices listed on the official price charts.