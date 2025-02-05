CDA Chairman inspects Jinnah Avenue Interchange project, emphasizes timely completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with senior officials, conducted a comprehensive visit to the Jinnah Avenue Interchange project to review the ongoing construction activities on Wednesday.

The visit included an inspection of the under-construction flyover bridge, road infrastructure, and other related developments aimed at easing traffic congestion in the Federal capital.

During the visit, Chairman Randhawa inspected various aspects of the project, including horticulture work, the installation of electric poles, and the placement of the Pakistani flag.

He was briefed by the project officers, who confirmed that construction activities across all sections of the project are progressing rapidly and in line with the scheduled timeline. The team highlighted that work is being carried out round-the-clock to ensure timely completion.

The Chairman was informed that asphalt work on the roads surrounding the Jinnah Avenue Interchange is advancing swiftly. Additionally, the construction of a protected U-turn on 9th Avenue, adjacent to the project, is also moving ahead at a rapid pace.

The F-8 intersection, a critical part of the project, is seeing robust progress on all four sides, with road infrastructure development in full swing.

The briefing also covered the construction of a protected U-turn at the F-10 Roundabout and the adjacent F-10 road. Officials assured the Chairman that the F-10 Roundabout project is nearing completion and will be opened for traffic by the end of this month.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and beautification around the project area.

He directed officials to expedite landscaping and horticultural works to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the interchange and its surroundings. He also stressed the need for consultants and resident engineers to ensure the highest quality of construction while adhering to the project timeline.

In his remarks, Chairman Randhawa stated, “The timely completion of this project is crucial to resolving the long-standing traffic issues in the city. It will provide citizens with signal-free travel facilities, significantly improving their daily commute.”

He reiterated the CDA’s commitment to delivering infrastructure projects that meet international standards and cater to the needs of Islamabad’s growing population.

The Jinnah Avenue Interchange project is a key component of the CDA’s efforts to modernize Islamabad’s road network and address traffic congestion. Once completed, it is expected to streamline traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.

The CDA team assured the Chairman that all efforts are being made to ensure the project is completed on schedule, with a focus on quality and sustainability.

The completion of the Jinnah Avenue Interchange is anticipated to mark a significant milestone in Islamabad’s infrastructure development, paving the way for a more connected and efficient city.