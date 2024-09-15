CDA Chairman Inspects Jinnah Convention Center Renovation Ahead Of SCO Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Center.
According to CDA spokesman, the visit aimed to ensure the center's readiness for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.
Randhawa was briefed on the progress of the renovation work, which is being carried out under the supervision of top architects.
The center is being upgraded to international standards, with a focus on transforming it into a smart building.
The upgrades include, installation of SMDs, digital boards, and modern conferencing facilities, provision of high-speed internet and excellent lighting.
Similarly, renovation of the main hall, committee rooms, and complete flooring, repairs, painting, and glasswork, upgraded furniture and carpets, besides beautiful landscaping through tree planting and horticulture.
The chairman expressed satisfaction with the progress but emphasized the need for further improvement in the quality and speed of work.
Meanwhile, Randhawa visited Park Road Project, which has been affected by recent rains.
He directed the completion of ongoing work on the road as soon as possible.
