CDA Chairman Inspects New Parking Facility Near Pak Secretariat To Ease Congestion
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the newly designated parking area near the Pak Secretariat on Wednesday.
During the visit, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza briefed the chairman on the progress of the facility, which spans approximately 133,729 square feet and will accommodate over 1,000 vehicles at a time.
The project aims to provide relief to government employees, visitors, and staff from nearby offices who have long struggled with parking congestion in the Federal capital.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the initiative reflects the CDA’s commitment to resolving urban challenges and improving public convenience.
"This project is a model of efficient urban planning and will significantly alleviate parking difficulties for both government offices and citizens," he stated.
Officials informed the chairman that construction is progressing swiftly across all sections of the facility, demonstrating the authority’s focus on timely execution.
Randhawa praised the efforts of the Engineering Wing, noting that such initiatives will enhance civic amenities for Pak Secretariat employees and the general public.
The parking facility is expected to streamline traffic flow in the high-density government zone, marking a key step in Islamabad’s infrastructure development.
