Open Menu

CDA Chairman Inspects New Parking Facility Near Pak Secretariat To Ease Congestion

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CDA Chairman inspects new parking facility near Pak Secretariat to ease congestion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the newly designated parking area near the Pak Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the visit, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza briefed the chairman on the progress of the facility, which spans approximately 133,729 square feet and will accommodate over 1,000 vehicles at a time.

The project aims to provide relief to government employees, visitors, and staff from nearby offices who have long struggled with parking congestion in the Federal capital.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the initiative reflects the CDA’s commitment to resolving urban challenges and improving public convenience.

"This project is a model of efficient urban planning and will significantly alleviate parking difficulties for both government offices and citizens," he stated.

Officials informed the chairman that construction is progressing swiftly across all sections of the facility, demonstrating the authority’s focus on timely execution.

Randhawa praised the efforts of the Engineering Wing, noting that such initiatives will enhance civic amenities for Pak Secretariat employees and the general public.

The parking facility is expected to streamline traffic flow in the high-density government zone, marking a key step in Islamabad’s infrastructure development.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

3 hours ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

3 hours ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

4 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

4 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

4 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

5 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

5 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

5 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

5 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

5 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

6 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan