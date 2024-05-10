CDA Chairman Inspects Ongoing Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited ongoing development projects on Friday, focusing on completing maintenance work, landscaping, and ensuring cost-effective implementation.
The projects visited included Iran Avenue, Margalla Avenue, Margalla Avenue Extension from GT Road to M-I, and 10th Avenue, said a news release.
During his inspection of Iran Avenue, Muhammad Ali examined the median strips and surrounding landscaping. He instructed that the light poles installed along the Avenue should be aesthetically enhanced.
An official briefed the Chairman about the Iran Avenue project, highlighting its 5.8-kilometer length with dual carriageways on both sides. Initially budgeted at Rs 3.9 billion, the project is now expected to be completed within Rs 3.5 billion.
The chairman CDA also assessed Margalla Avenue, where maintenance work is nearing completion.
The official informed the chairman CDA that Margalla Avenue spans 10.5 kilometers with dual carriageways and is expected to be completed within a budget of Rs 2.6 billion.
Muhammad Ali then visited Margalla Avenue Extension from GT Road to M-I, where a 3.5-kilometer road with dual carriageways is currently under construction. Interchanges are part of this project, which is expected to be completed within a budget of Rs 3.6 billion.
Later, chairman CDA visited 10th Avenue, where an official reported that 25 percent of the construction work has been completed. This project falls under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).
Muhammad Ali mentioned that proposals for redesigning the 10th Avenue interchange will be evaluated based on cost-effectiveness before the commencement of work.
