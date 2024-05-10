Open Menu

CDA Chairman Inspects Ongoing Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CDA chairman inspects ongoing development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited ongoing development projects on Friday, focusing on completing maintenance work, landscaping, and ensuring cost-effective implementation.

The projects visited included Iran Avenue, Margalla Avenue, Margalla Avenue Extension from GT Road to M-I, and 10th Avenue, said a news release.

During his inspection of Iran Avenue, Muhammad Ali examined the median strips and surrounding landscaping. He instructed that the light poles installed along the Avenue should be aesthetically enhanced.

An official briefed the Chairman about the Iran Avenue project, highlighting its 5.8-kilometer length with dual carriageways on both sides. Initially budgeted at Rs 3.9 billion, the project is now expected to be completed within Rs 3.5 billion.

The chairman CDA also assessed Margalla Avenue, where maintenance work is nearing completion.

The official informed the chairman CDA that Margalla Avenue spans 10.5 kilometers with dual carriageways and is expected to be completed within a budget of Rs 2.6 billion.

Muhammad Ali then visited Margalla Avenue Extension from GT Road to M-I, where a 3.5-kilometer road with dual carriageways is currently under construction. Interchanges are part of this project, which is expected to be completed within a budget of Rs 3.6 billion.

Later, chairman CDA visited 10th Avenue, where an official reported that 25 percent of the construction work has been completed. This project falls under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Muhammad Ali mentioned that proposals for redesigning the 10th Avenue interchange will be evaluated based on cost-effectiveness before the commencement of work.

Related Topics

Iran Budget Road Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority From Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

39 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan