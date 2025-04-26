Open Menu

CDA Chairman Inspects Park Enclave, Orders Development Upgrades

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM

CDA chairman inspects Park Enclave, orders development upgrades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted a surprise visit to Park Enclave I, II, and III on Saturday to review ongoing development projects.

Senior CDA officials, including members of administration, finance and planning, accompanied him.

During the inspection, Randhawa assessed road infrastructure, water supply, sewerage systems, and beautification efforts.

He directed immediate upgrading the main gate, road networks, parks and street lighting to enhance the area’s aesthetics.

"Park Enclave is a landmark project and all resources will be utilized to ensure its success," he stated.

The chairman also ordered the removal of encroachments and illegal constructions, emphasizing strict legal action.

Residents appreciated his visit, with Randhawa pledging regular follow-ups to address issues.

Officials briefed him on progress, noting that 75% of plots in Phase II have been allotted, while electrical work in Phase III is nearing completion.Tenders for streetlights will soon be advertised.

Randhawa instructed the Finance Wing to release funds promptly and prioritized boundary wall construction in Phase III.

Additionally, he announced plans to allocate school and amenity plots in line with CDA regulations to meet residents' needs.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

24 minutes ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

41 minutes ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

46 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

52 minutes ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

5 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

5 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

5 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

8 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan