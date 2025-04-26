CDA chairman inspects Park Enclave, orders development upgrades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted a surprise visit to Park Enclave I, II, and III on Saturday to review ongoing development projects.

Senior CDA officials, including members of administration, finance and planning, accompanied him.

During the inspection, Randhawa assessed road infrastructure, water supply, sewerage systems, and beautification efforts.

He directed immediate upgrading the main gate, road networks, parks and street lighting to enhance the area’s aesthetics.

"Park Enclave is a landmark project and all resources will be utilized to ensure its success," he stated.

The chairman also ordered the removal of encroachments and illegal constructions, emphasizing strict legal action.

Residents appreciated his visit, with Randhawa pledging regular follow-ups to address issues.

Officials briefed him on progress, noting that 75% of plots in Phase II have been allotted, while electrical work in Phase III is nearing completion.Tenders for streetlights will soon be advertised.

Randhawa instructed the Finance Wing to release funds promptly and prioritized boundary wall construction in Phase III.

Additionally, he announced plans to allocate school and amenity plots in line with CDA regulations to meet residents' needs.