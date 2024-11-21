CDA Chairman, Jamal Shah Discuss Plan Installing Sculptures Of National Heroes
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa and renowned artist Jamal Shah, on Thursday discussed plan to install sculptures featuring national heroes of Pakistan such as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and prominent figures from the Pakistan Movement.
During the meeting, Chairman CDA highlighted the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance the aesthetics and beauty of the city.
He mentioned that the beautification initiatives introduced during the recent SCO Summit, including creative design elements would continue further with more focus on the aesthetic appeal.
Both sides exchanged ideas on adopting innovative approaches for Islamabad’s beautification.
Chairman CDA emphasized the importance of creative and out-of-the-box solution to ensure the city's beauty reflects its stature among the most beautiful capitals.
Jamal Shah expressed his appreciation and full support to these efforts, pledging to contribute actively to the city's long-term beautification in collaboration with the dedicated team of CDA.
The meeting also discussed the upgradation plan for the parks as well as other key areas of Islamabad. Chairman CDA reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to making Islamabad a beautiful and model city reflecting its art, culture and history, ensuring that every initiative for its beautification contributes to overall aesthetic appeal of the city.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President vows to thwart Indian Government's plans2 minutes ago
-
Speech competition held at FBISE during weekly co-curricular activities2 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Mian Aslam Iqbal as PO in May-9 case2 minutes ago
-
Sajjad Lakha’s writing skills lauded at book launching ceremony3 minutes ago
-
President of Belarus to undertake official visit to Pakistan from Nov 25-273 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.3m from 301 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi imposes ban on littering garbage into nullahs3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 568 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Public hearings continue across LESCO region13 minutes ago
-
WASA to install sensors on disposal stations, water tanks13 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, SMIU VC agree to collaborate in higher education13 minutes ago
-
PTI's 90pc members against Nov-24 protest: Azma Bokhari13 minutes ago