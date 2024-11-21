CDA chairman, Jamal Shah discuss plan installing sculptures of national heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa and renowned artist Jamal Shah, on Thursday discussed plan to install sculptures featuring national heroes of Pakistan such as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and prominent figures from the Pakistan Movement.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA highlighted the Authority's ongoing efforts to enhance the aesthetics and beauty of the city.

He mentioned that the beautification initiatives introduced during the recent SCO Summit, including creative design elements would continue further with more focus on the aesthetic appeal.

Both sides exchanged ideas on adopting innovative approaches for Islamabad’s beautification.

Chairman CDA emphasized the importance of creative and out-of-the-box solution to ensure the city's beauty reflects its stature among the most beautiful capitals.

Jamal Shah expressed his appreciation and full support to these efforts, pledging to contribute actively to the city's long-term beautification in collaboration with the dedicated team of CDA.

The meeting also discussed the upgradation plan for the parks as well as other key areas of Islamabad. Chairman CDA reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to making Islamabad a beautiful and model city reflecting its art, culture and history, ensuring that every initiative for its beautification contributes to overall aesthetic appeal of the city.