CDA Chairman Lauds Field Workers For Successful Hosting Of SCO Moot
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday praised the dedication and hard work of all field workers and officers involved in the successful hosting of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Randhawa referred to the CDA's field workers as the "true heroes" for their tireless efforts in ensuring the event's success, which not only brought pride to Islamabad but also elevated the nation's reputation.
He commended the exemplary coordination and collaboration between all CDA wings, which made it possible to smoothly host the prestigious event.
"The commitment and dedication with which all officers and field workers performed their duties are unparalleled," said Randhawa.
In his remarks, the CDA chairman highlighted the sacrifices made to enhance the beauty and honor of Islamabad, saying, "We worked with body, mind, and soul for the city's prestige."
He further added that their collective efforts brought CDA to the forefront as a model institution, enhancing its reputation nationwide.
"The exceptional work done has not only bolstered CDA's image in Islamabad but across the entire country," Randhawa noted, extending congratulations to all involved for their remarkable contributions.
