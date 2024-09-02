Open Menu

CDA Chairman Leads Awareness Walk To Combat Dengue Fever In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Chief Commissioner and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, led an awareness walk on Monday to educate citizens on the prevention of dengue fever

The event was organized in collaboration with the Mumkin Foundation and the District Health Office, with participants from civil society and various sectors.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of collective efforts in preventing dengue, stating, "All resources have been utilized to prevent dengue fever in Islamabad, and it is only possible to solve this issue by working together with civil society, youth, students, and different sectors of life.

"

He highlighted the need for preventive measures, including, installing screens on doors and windows, and maintaining cleanliness in homes and neighbourhoods.

He stressed for ensuring effective communication between institutions to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

The awareness walk aimed to educate citizens on the simple yet effective steps they can take against dengue.

