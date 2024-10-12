CDA chairman, MCI & ICT officials served notices in TJ restaurant case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has served the notices to the senior officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration for violating the court orders in Tandoori Junction (TJ) restaurant case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, taking up the instant petition, served the notices to CDA Chairman, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, MCI’s Directorate of Management and Administration Director, Sania Hameed and ICT Administration’s Assistant Commissioners City, Farhan Ahmed and Ghulam Murtaza Chandio and Magistrate Ali Javed and sought a formal reply within two weeks, according to a certified copy of the order sheet, issued on Saturday.

Javed Asif, TJ restaurant’s owner in F-7 Markaz, filed a contempt petition under Article 204 of the Constitution and relevant sections of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 against the above mentioned respondents in connection with an alleged breach of the court's previous order on September 27, 2024, which directed the de-sealing of TJ restaurant.

The petitioner's counsel, Qaiser Imam, inter-alia, contended that despite the court's suspension of a notice dated September 20, 2024, and the order to de-seal the restaurant, the authorities conducted an operation and removed utensils and other materials from the premises, violating the court's directives.

The case has been re-listed for a subsequent hearing. Meanwhile, an exemption sought by the petitioner has been allowed by the chief justice, subject to all legal exceptions.