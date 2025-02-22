Open Menu

CDA Chairman Meets Baku Horticulture Experts To Discuss Islamabad’s Beautification Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

CDA Chairman meets Baku horticulture experts to discuss Islamabad’s beautification plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with a delegation of horticulture experts from Baku on Saturday to review ongoing beautification projects in the Federal capital.

During the briefing, the Baku experts provided a detailed update on the progress of beautification initiatives across key locations in Islamabad, including Srinagar Highway, Melody Market, and Saidpur Village.

They informed Chairman Randhawa that renovation and beautification work at these sites was advancing rapidly.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of selecting trees and plants that are well-suited to Islamabad’s local climate and environment.

He instructed officials to focus on aesthetically pleasing soft landscaping along major roads and to enhance the appearance of median strips to create a more visually appealing urban landscape.

The Chairman also stressed the need for all beautification efforts to align with the city’s long-term beautification plan.

He called for close collaboration between CDA teams and the Baku experts to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Chairman Randhawa proposed involving the corporate sector and reputable brands in the beautification and plantation drives as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

He highlighted that such partnerships could play a significant role in transforming Islamabad into a greener and more beautiful city.

The meeting was also attended by Member Admin and Member Environment.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

6 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

16 minutes ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

49 minutes ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

52 minutes ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

1 hour ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

1 hour ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

3 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

5 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan