CDA Chairman Meets Turkish Envoy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 09:08 PM
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with the Turkish Ambassador, Irfan Neziroglu on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, met with the Turkish Ambassador, Irfan Neziroglu on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters.
The chairman, warmly welcomed the Turkish Ambassador to the CDA Headquarters.
The meeting highlighted the strong fraternal and historical relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.
Randhawa, emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore opportunities for cooperation.
He stated that the newly constructed interchange in Islamabad has been named after the president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan which is an honour for us.
Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu stated that after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s recent successful visit, cooperation between the two countries in various sectors will further enhance.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa, affirmed that the people of Pakistan and Turkiye are like real brothers who always stand shoulder to shoulder in tested times. The meeting also discussed the establishment of a Turkish Garden in Islamabad and enhancing relations between the municipalities of Islamabad and Ankara through an MoU.
He expressed Islamabad's intent to benefit from Ankara’s experiences, development, and expertise. The importance of exploring opportunities for people to people contact and cultural exchanges between the two nations was also emphasized.
At the end of the meeting, Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, assured full cooperation in promoting mutual collaboration between the two countries.
