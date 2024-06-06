CDA chairman orders immediate electricity supply to Park Enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday ordered for immediate supply of electricity to Park Enclave Phases II and III.

He directed the establishment of a separate grid station for Park Enclave to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply.

The Chairman directed the Member Finance and Member Engineering of CDA to promptly contact officials from the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Muhammad Ali said the final date for submitting dues for Park Enclave Phase-I has been set as June 30.

The Chairman CDA announced that plots for hospitals, schools, and other basic amenities in Park Enclave should be allocated according to regulations.

The CDA chief warned that plots of allottees who fail to pay their dues by this deadline will be cancelled and the cancelled plots in Phase-I will be put up for auction, he added

He said instructions have been issued to enhance the beauty of green belts and parks in the Park Enclave.

Muhammad Ali said the measures are part of the ongoing efforts to develop Park Enclave and provide better facilities to its residents.