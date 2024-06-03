Open Menu

CDA Chairman Orders One-window Facility For E-12 Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday directed the concerned authorities to set up a one-window facility for resolving the issues of the affectees of E-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday directed the concerned authorities to set up a one-window facility for resolving the issues of the affectees of E-12.

While chairing an important meeting regarding the development of Sector E-12, E-12/2 and E-12/3, he said the legal rights of those affected should be provided through one window. He directed the immediate restart of stalled development works in the sector. In addition to reclaiming the occupied lands in the sector.

He said that the work in Sector E-12, which has been delayed for more than three decades, should be initiated by removing obstacles in the developmental process.

Upon the conclusion of the development projects, the occupants of Sector E-12 should promptly receive possession.

APP/szm-sra

