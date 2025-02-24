CDA Chairman outlines vision for Gandhara Citizen Club renovation

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting on Monday to discuss the renovation, beautification, and operationalization of the Gandhara Citizen Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, held a meeting on Monday to discuss the renovation, beautification, and operationalization of the Gandhara Citizen Club.

During the meeting, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need to expedite the operationalization of the Gandhara Citizen Club, which is undergoing renovation and upgradation.

He directed officials to ensure optimal utilization of the club’s building and instructed teams to carry out extensive landscaping and beautification work around the premises.

“The Gandhara Citizen Club holds immense potential to become a state-of-the-art facility for the citizens of Islamabad. We must ensure that the renovation and operational plans are executed efficiently and sustainably,” said Randhawa.

The Chairman also highlighted the importance of renovating the adjacent cricket ground as part of the project.

He further announced that the revenue generated from the club’s operations would be allocated to the improvement and maintenance of F-9 Park, one of the city’s most popular recreational spaces.

In addition to the club’s renovation, Randhawa directed the environment and engineering teams to collaborate with consultants and architects to develop a comprehensive operational plan.

He also instructed the joint team to conduct a site visit for better planning and to finalize an effective operational model.

The Chairman emphasized the need to prepare a detailed plan for the 2025 tree plantation campaign, which will be carried out in the Gandhara Citizen Club and F-9 Park. This initiative aligns with the CDA’s broader environmental goals and commitment to enhancing green spaces in the Federal capital.

Expressing confidence in KPMG’s expertise, Randhawa urged the consultancy firm to provide top-tier advisory and technical support. “KPMG’s role is critical in developing the best operational and business model for the Gandhara Citizen Club. We expect their advisory and technical capabilities to be utilized to their fullest potential,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment among all stakeholders to transform the Gandhara Citizen Club into a world-class facility while contributing to the beautification and improvement of F-9 Park and its surrounding areas.

The meeting, was attended by consultants from KPMG, architects, representatives of P3A, Member Engineering, Member Planning, and other senior officers.