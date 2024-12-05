Open Menu

CDA Chairman Oversees Progress On Integrated Solid Waste Management For Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday chaired a meeting to oversee and review progress on the integrated solid waste management initiative for Islamabad

The meeting was briefed on the key components of the integrated solid waste management system. It was informed that bidding documents for outsourcing solid waste management services have been prepared and are currently under review. The preliminary proposals were discussed in detail.

The proposed services aim to provide comprehensive waste management solutions for both rural and urban areas across all zones, as well as secondary services for private housing societies.

The initiative includes source segregation to ensure waste is separated at its source for better processing, the establishment of transfer stations and material recovery facilities (MRFs) for efficient waste handling and recovery, and the setup of composting facilities to manage organic waste.

It was also briefed that the project would also integrates carbon credit mechanisms, while the work on the feasibility studies for suitable landfill site has also been initiated.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of a robust third-party monitoring mechanism to ensure accountability and transparency in service delivery. He directed the team to study best models across major cities, conduct field visits of the city, and rationalize the total collection of waste matter. He further instructed to complete the process of outsourcing as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Member Environment, NESPAK consultants, and senior officers of the authority.

