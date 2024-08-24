CDA chairman oversees renovation work at Jinnah Convention Center ahead of SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, reviewed the ongoing renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Center on Saturday, as preparations intensify to complete the project before the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

The renovation work, being carried out under the supervision of expert architects, aims to upgrade the convention center to international standards.

The project includes the renovation of the main hall, committee rooms, complete flooring, paint and glass work, and upgradation of furniture and carpets.

The Chairman was briefed on the progress of the renovation work, which is being carried out non-stop, day and night.

The upgradation project also includes tree planting, horticulture work, and lighting to enhance the landscaping around the convention center.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of completing the renovation work before the SCO meeting, which will be hosted at the Jinnah Convention Center.

The event is expected to attract international delegates, and the upgraded facility will showcase Pakistan's capabilities in hosting high-profile events.

The CDA is working diligently to ensure that the renovation work is completed on time, meeting international standards, and providing a world-class venue for the SCO meeting and future events.