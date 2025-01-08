CDA Chairman Pushes For Stricter Oversight Of Private Housing Societies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday stressed the need for stringent measures to regulate private housing societies in Islamabad.
The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Planning Wing, including Member Planning and Member Estate, focused on restructuring the Housing Societies Directorate and addressing violations by private developers.
The Chairman was briefed on the ongoing reforms and actions being taken against non-compliance by housing societies.
Officials reported that notices have already been issued to societies violating approved layout plans.
To enhance monitoring, Chairman Randhawa directed that surveys of all private housing societies be expedited.
He emphasized the use of satellite imagery and Google-based tools to oversee development activities and identify irregularities.
He also called for strict enforcement against societies failing to comply with approved layouts and reiterated the importance of transferring amenity plots to the CDA.
Stressing the welfare of residents, Randhawa urged societies to ensure the provision of basic amenities such as water, electricity, and sanitation.
In an effort to protect the public from fraud, the Chairman instructed that the list of illegal housing societies be made publicly available on the CDA website.
He also proposed launching awareness campaigns in the media to educate potential buyers about the risks associated with unapproved projects.
