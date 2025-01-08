Open Menu

CDA Chairman Pushes For Stricter Oversight Of Private Housing Societies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CDA chairman pushes for stricter oversight of private housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday stressed the need for stringent measures to regulate private housing societies in Islamabad.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the Planning Wing, including Member Planning and Member Estate, focused on restructuring the Housing Societies Directorate and addressing violations by private developers.

The Chairman was briefed on the ongoing reforms and actions being taken against non-compliance by housing societies.

Officials reported that notices have already been issued to societies violating approved layout plans.

To enhance monitoring, Chairman Randhawa directed that surveys of all private housing societies be expedited.

He emphasized the use of satellite imagery and Google-based tools to oversee development activities and identify irregularities.

He also called for strict enforcement against societies failing to comply with approved layouts and reiterated the importance of transferring amenity plots to the CDA.

Stressing the welfare of residents, Randhawa urged societies to ensure the provision of basic amenities such as water, electricity, and sanitation.

In an effort to protect the public from fraud, the Chairman instructed that the list of illegal housing societies be made publicly available on the CDA website.

He also proposed launching awareness campaigns in the media to educate potential buyers about the risks associated with unapproved projects.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Water Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority Media All From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

26 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

26 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

26 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

56 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

56 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

56 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

1 hour ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

2 hours ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan