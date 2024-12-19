Open Menu

CDA Chairman Pushes For Swift Action On Islamabad’s Solid Waste Management Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has urged authorities to expedite efforts to establish a comprehensive solid waste management system for Islamabad.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting on Thursday, Randhawa was briefed on the progress of the bidding process for outsourcing waste management services.

Senior officials, including the Member Environment and representatives from relevant departments, were in attendance.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that the review of bidding documents had been completed, and various proposals for the outsourcing process were thoroughly discussed.

Randhawa directed the immediate publication of advertisements inviting bids for solid waste management services.

Highlighting the need for efficiency, Randhawa instructed officials to study successful waste management models from other major cities in the country and adopt best practices to ensure a sustainable system for Islamabad.

“The outsourcing process should be completed promptly to introduce a waste management system that covers both urban and rural areas of the city with Primary and secondary collection options,” Randhawa stressed.

Reaffirming his commitment to making Islamabad cleaner and greener, Randhawa expressed optimism that the project would set a benchmark for waste management in Pakistan.

