Open Menu

CDA Chairman Pushes For Swift Completion Of Key Islamabad Interchanges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CDA Chairman pushes for swift completion of key Islamabad interchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction projects at Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue interchanges.

During the visit, on Saturday, contractors, consultants, and CDA officials briefed the chairman on the progress of the construction and the relocation of service lines.

It was highlighted that various sections of the projects are advancing at a significant pace.

Chairman Randhawa directed officials to expedite work by removing all obstacles hindering progress.

He stressed the need for 24/7 construction activity and instructed that work on multiple sections should proceed simultaneously to ensure timely completion.

The chairman underscored the importance of maintaining high construction standards, noting that these projects are vital for enhancing Islamabad’s road infrastructure.

He affirmed that their completion would play a key role in modernising and streamlining the capital city’s traffic network.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Road Traffic Progress Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

3 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

3 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

4 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

18 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan