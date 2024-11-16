CDA Chairman Pushes For Swift Completion Of Key Islamabad Interchanges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction projects at Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue interchanges.
During the visit, on Saturday, contractors, consultants, and CDA officials briefed the chairman on the progress of the construction and the relocation of service lines.
It was highlighted that various sections of the projects are advancing at a significant pace.
Chairman Randhawa directed officials to expedite work by removing all obstacles hindering progress.
He stressed the need for 24/7 construction activity and instructed that work on multiple sections should proceed simultaneously to ensure timely completion.
The chairman underscored the importance of maintaining high construction standards, noting that these projects are vital for enhancing Islamabad’s road infrastructure.
He affirmed that their completion would play a key role in modernising and streamlining the capital city’s traffic network.
