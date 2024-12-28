CDA Chairman reviews Islamabad beautification plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to transform Islamabad into a model city of urban planning and aesthetics.

In a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday, multiple projects aimed at enhancing the capital's beauty were reviewed.

Senior officials from various departments, including the Environment Wing, DMA, and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), were in attendance.

The Chairman directed the installation of permanent modern lighting, building upon the measures introduced during the SCO Summit.

The first phase will prioritize Constitution Avenue, Club Road, and key thoroughfares, with collaboration from the Baku team to extend these improvements to Saidpur Village, Melody Market, and Srinagar Highway.

The Chairman emphasized maintaining the high standards of lighting showcased during the summit and called for corporate sector involvement through CSR initiatives.

To further enhance the city's infrastructure, Chairman Randhawa instructed the immediate installation of SMD screens outside the Jinnah Convention Centre.

He also directed the MCI to expand the placement of digital streamers and boards across strategic locations in the city.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, plans for a state-of-the-art nursery in Islamabad were also unveiled. The nursery will collaborate with horticulture experts from other major cities to exchange knowledge and resources.

The Environment Wing has been tasked with developing business models for the nursery and proposing flower shops to market bouquets and floral arrangements.

Chairman Randhawa also emphasized the need for horticulture designs, landscaping, and plantation works at the underpasses of the Serena and Jinnah Avenue Interchange projects.

Reaffirming his commitment to beautifying Islamabad, the Chairman expressed his vision of transforming the city into an urban planning model for Pakistan.