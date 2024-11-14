Open Menu

CDA Chairman Reviews Progress On Development Projects Across Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CDA chairman reviews progress on development projects across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday convened a meeting to assess the progress of various development projects across the Federal capital.

During the meeting, Chairman Randhawa highlighted the necessity of maintaining high standards, insisting on zero compromise on the quality of development work.

He underscored the importance of effective coordination and rigorous monitoring to ensure projects stay on schedule and directed all teams to promptly address obstacles hindering progress. "Timely completion is paramount," stated Chairman Randhawa, reiterating the importance of adhering to project timelines.

The chairman received an update on the CDA’s integrated solid waste management initiative.

Officials briefed him on the recent review of the project’s inception report, as well as ongoing work on bidding documents.

He directed the prompt incorporation of a solid waste management company to advance the initiative further.

Chairman Randhawa instructed the Environment Wing to focus on landscaping green spaces and medians around the business Facilitation Centre. He also requested daily progress reports to ensure consistent advancement on this project.

The chairman was updated on the Parking Plazas project and directed officials to resolve outstanding issues with the contractor, expediting work on the remaining tasks.

Traffic management was addressed as a critical aspect of the Park Road Project, with Chairman Randhawa calling for measures to alleviate congestion and accelerate the project’s completion.

Focusing on the Islamabad Expressway, he instructed the team to finish patchwork on the road near T-Chowk and initiate drainage work along Pothwar Avenue. He also discussed the development of the Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue Interchanges, urging close coordination and rigorous monitoring for smooth progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Company Road Progress Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

7 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

10 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan