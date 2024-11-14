CDA chairman reviews progress on development projects across Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Thursday convened a meeting to assess the progress of various development projects across the Federal capital.

During the meeting, Chairman Randhawa highlighted the necessity of maintaining high standards, insisting on zero compromise on the quality of development work.

He underscored the importance of effective coordination and rigorous monitoring to ensure projects stay on schedule and directed all teams to promptly address obstacles hindering progress. "Timely completion is paramount," stated Chairman Randhawa, reiterating the importance of adhering to project timelines.

The chairman received an update on the CDA’s integrated solid waste management initiative.

Officials briefed him on the recent review of the project’s inception report, as well as ongoing work on bidding documents.

He directed the prompt incorporation of a solid waste management company to advance the initiative further.

Chairman Randhawa instructed the Environment Wing to focus on landscaping green spaces and medians around the business Facilitation Centre. He also requested daily progress reports to ensure consistent advancement on this project.

The chairman was updated on the Parking Plazas project and directed officials to resolve outstanding issues with the contractor, expediting work on the remaining tasks.

Traffic management was addressed as a critical aspect of the Park Road Project, with Chairman Randhawa calling for measures to alleviate congestion and accelerate the project’s completion.

Focusing on the Islamabad Expressway, he instructed the team to finish patchwork on the road near T-Chowk and initiate drainage work along Pothwar Avenue. He also discussed the development of the Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue Interchanges, urging close coordination and rigorous monitoring for smooth progress.