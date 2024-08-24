Open Menu

CDA Chairman Reviews Progress On Islamabad Expressway Project

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CDA chairman reviews progress on Islamabad Expressway Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted an early morning visit to the Islamabad Expressway project on Saturday to review the construction work.

Accompanied by CDA member engineering and other officers, he inspected the ongoing work on covering, the railway, and Bhandar bridges.

During the visit, Chairman Randhawa was briefed by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials at his camp office, where he was assured that the project would be completed by September 30, despite minor delays caused by monsoon rains. The chairman was informed that over 98% of the work has been completed, with the Cockbridge already opened for traffic and structural work on other bridges finished.

Chairman Randhawa directed that horticulture work on the expressway should be carried out simultaneously to enhance its aesthetic appeal. He emphasized the importance of completing the project, stating that it would significantly improve traffic flow in the city.

He also stressed the need to adopt a robust operation and maintenance model for future construction and repair work on the expressway.

Later in the day, Chairman Randhawa visited Park Road to review the ongoing carpeting and road structure work. He instructed the officials to expedite the work on Park Road to ensure timely completion.

