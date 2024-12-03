CDA Chairman Reviews Progress On Major Interchange Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) On the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted a late-night inspection of ongoing construction at Serena Chowk and Jinnah Avenue F-9 interchange projects.
The visit aimed to assess progress and ensure the timely completion of these critical infrastructure developments.
Accompanied by Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Member Engineering, and other relevant CDA officials, Randhawa conducted a detailed review of the projects. Officials provided briefings on the scope and status of the work, highlighting the pace of construction and key milestones achieved.
The Serena Chowk Interchange project includes two underpasses and connecting roads. Progress updates revealed that the roof of the Suhrawardy underpass has been completed, while more than 60% of the piling and girder casting work for the Srinagar underpass is finalised.
At Jinnah Avenue Interchange, work on the flyover, underpass, and connecting roads is progressing simultaneously. Reports indicate that 44 of the 52 piles are complete, with 70% of the walls and bed for the underpasses finalized. Girders for the flyover and underpasses are ready, with casting expected to commence soon.
Expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of construction, Randhawa instructed that both projects must be completed within their designated timelines. He emphasised accelerating progress while maintaining top-tier construction standards.
“The projects must be delivered without delay or compromise in quality. Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated,” he stated, urging consultants and engineers to ensure on-time and high-quality completion.
Both projects are being executed around the clock to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity across the capital city.
