UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Chairman Reviews Progress On Margalla Highway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

CDA chairman reviews progress on Margalla Highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed and Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar Friday carried out progress review visit of Margalla Highway Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed and Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar Friday carried out progress review visit of Margalla Highway Project.

During the visit, the Chairman was briefed about the ongoing development work being executed by FWO, a news release said.

After completing contractual formalities, physical work started on the 10 km long Segment-1 from Grand Trunk (GT) Road to Sector D-12.

Presently, work has been started simultaneously on road structures and is planned to expand soon to other stretches of the road.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed a ground breaking ceremony of 35 km long Margalla Highway (Northern Bypass) on April 19 this year. Segment-1 is slated to be completed in one year. However, FWO aims to complete this segment much earlier.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Visit Road Progress April Capital Development Authority From FWO

Recent Stories

West Indies win toss and field in second Test v So ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Influential people shave hair, mustache, eyebrows ..

2 minutes ago

Lloris urges against French 'over confidence' ahea ..

2 minutes ago

SAU VC inaugurates newly constructed crop protect ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, US Provide Strong Support to Libyan Gov't ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.