CDA chairman reviews progress on Margalla Highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed and Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar Friday carried out progress review visit of Margalla Highway Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed and Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Kamal Azfar Friday carried out progress review visit of Margalla Highway Project.

During the visit, the Chairman was briefed about the ongoing development work being executed by FWO, a news release said.

After completing contractual formalities, physical work started on the 10 km long Segment-1 from Grand Trunk (GT) Road to Sector D-12.

Presently, work has been started simultaneously on road structures and is planned to expand soon to other stretches of the road.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed a ground breaking ceremony of 35 km long Margalla Highway (Northern Bypass) on April 19 this year. Segment-1 is slated to be completed in one year. However, FWO aims to complete this segment much earlier.