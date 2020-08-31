UrduPoint.com
CDA Chairman Reviews Progress Work On Family Suits At Parliament Lodges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:30 PM

CDA chairman reviews progress work on family suits at Parliament Lodges

Chairman Capital Development Authority, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Monday reviewed progress work on construction of 104 family suits at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority, Aamer Ali Ahmed on Monday reviewed progress work on construction of 104 family suits at Parliament Lodges.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the authorities concerned to utilized all available resources and carryout balance work at fast pace so that facility can be made available for parliamentarians at the earliest. The project is stuck since 2013, said a news release.

The chairman instructed to ensure effective monitoring to ensure quality of work. The consultant should submit the report regarding balance work without delay and tendering process for remaining work should follow quickly, he added.

The meeting was briefed that like several other projects, construction of 104 family suits suffered undue delay.

However, in line with policy of incumbent management to take up stalled and projects which were started years ago but could not be completed, special attention was now being prayed to the project of construction of 104 family suits at parliament lodges.

In this context, hurdles impeding the projects were being removed. The consultant will start work on assessment of remaining work and will submit his report within few day. The submission of report will be followed by initiation of tendering process.

The meeting was attended by the Member Engineering, Director General Works, Director Works and representatives of other concerned formations.

