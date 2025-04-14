CDA chairman reviews sectors development progress, directs expedited work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review progress on development works in various sectors of the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by Member Environment, Member Engineering, Member Estate, Member Finance, Member Planning, along with senior enforcement and administrative officers.

The meeting assessed ongoing and pending development projects, with a focus on Park Enclave Phases I, II, and III.

Officials reported that road infrastructure in Park Enclave-I has been completed, and possession has been handed over to allottees.

Over 75% of plot owners in Park Enclave-II have received possession, with directives to expedite the remaining allotments.

Electricity installations in Park Enclave-III will be completed within two months, while tenders for electricity poles and streetlights will be floated soon.

Chairman Randhawa ordered asthetic landscaping and eco-friendly tree plantations in Park Enclave. Construction of a public park at a suitable location. Development of commercial zones as per the master plan. Drone surveillance for real-time monitoring of development works.

Demolition of illegal constructions and encroachments in Park Enclave-II.

Immediate release of funds to complete pending works.

In Sector C-14 road base work completed, with funds released for remaining development. IESCO demand notes issued for electricity supply; payments underway.

Horticulture, lighting, drainage, and sewerage works in progress. Modern solar streetlights and electricity poles to be installed.

In Sector C-16 infrastructure and culvert work advancing rapidly.Built-Up Property (BuP) issues to be resolved immediately.

In Sector E-12 basic facilities, including sign boards to be expedited. Illegal constructions and encroachments to be removed.Landscaping and tree plantations to enhance aesthetics.

In Sector I-12 Most development works completed, enhanced waste management measures ordered.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that providing basic amenities in new sectors is a top priority.

He instructed immediate possession handover upon payment of development charges.

Utilization of all resources to ensure timely project completion.

Regular updates on the CDA website and social media for transparency.

"No stone should be left unturned in delivering developed sectors to citizens,"he stated, reaffirming CDA’s commitment to efficient urban development.