CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday initiated discussions with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to collaborate on key projects aimed at enhancing Islamabad's infrastructure and sustainability.

The high-level meeting, attended by CDA members, NESPAK consultants, and senior officials, explored potential partnerships to address the city’s pressing challenges.

The meeting focused on critical issues, including Islamabad’s water crisis, sustainable transport, and urban mobility initiatives.

Chairman Randhawa underscored the need for ADB’s support to tackle water supply-demand gaps, inequitable distribution, and wastage through theft and leakage.

He highlighted the importance of the newly established Islamabad Water Agency in securing international funding and devising short-, medium-, and long-term solutions to the water shortage.

On sustainable transport, the CDA discussed plans for an intercity bus terminal and the introduction of bicycle tracks as part of the city's eco-friendly initiatives.

The first pilot project will be on Margalla Road, linking the Diplomatic Enclave to F-8 and F-9 Park, with provisions for bike-sharing systems, seating areas, and pedestrian crossings.

Chairman Randhawa emphasised preserving green belts during construction and integrating electric buses into the city's public transport system.

He also directed efforts towards converting commercial buses into eco-friendly vehicles and establishing electric charging stations.

More Stories From Pakistan