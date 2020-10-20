UrduPoint.com
CDA Chairman Seeks Citizen Cooperation To Make Islamabad Clean

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:26 PM

CDA chairman seeks citizen cooperation to make Islamabad clean

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday sought public cooperation in making Islamabad clean and green

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamer Ali Ahmed on Tuesday sought public cooperation in making Islamabad clean and green.

"It is responsibility of every resident to keep his surroundings clean and avoid littering in open areas as well as in markets, " the chairman said during his visit at different areas in the city to review the cleanliness conditions.

He said Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capital in the world and civic agency would make all out efforts to restore its splendour.

He asked the sanitation directorate to restore the obsolete machinery to provide best cleanliness facilities to the citizens.

No negligence would be tolerated in discharge of duties and the staff who remained absent on duties would be dealt with iron hands, he remarked.

