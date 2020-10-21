UrduPoint.com
CDA Chairman Seeks Citizen Cooperation To Make Capital Clean

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Aamer Ali Ahmed here on Wednesday appealed the Federal capital citizens to cooperate with civic body in making Islamabad clean and green.

"It is responsibility of every resident to keep its surroundings clean and avoid littering in open areas as well as in markets,"the chairman said during his visit at different areas in the city to review cleanliness conditions.

He said Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capital in the world and civic agency would make all out efforts to restore its splendor.

He asked the sanitation directorate to fix the obsolete machinery to provide best cleanliness facilities.

No negligence would be tolerated in discharge of duties and the staff who remained absent on duties would be dealt with iron hands, he remarked.

Meanwhile, the sanitation staff opened the main trunk sewer line at Kachnar Park, located in sector I-8, that had blocked for the last several days.

The CDA chairman took notice over the clogged sewer line, few days back, during his visit at the park.

The sanitation staff fixed the 36-diameter-line within two days by utilizing heavy machinery. The authorities also repaired the damaged manhole for the convenience of the visitors.

