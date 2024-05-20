CDA Chairman Sets Deadline For Completion Of Bus Depots
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday directed the Member Engineering to provide a final timeline for the construction of bus depots and ensure that the depots and charging points are fully operational within the given timeline
While chairing a meeting regarding the Islamabad Bus Service, he instructed that working plans be prepared to provide subsidies to deserving individuals, including students and the senior citizen.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need to establish an appropriate mechanism for subsidizing these groups.
The briefing informed that 30 EV buses have arrived in Pakistan and the remaining 70 buses will reached soon.
It is informed that the tenders for the depots at I-9, Tramri Chowk, and Zero Point have been completed and the tender will soon be awarded to the lowest bidder.
Muhammad Ali instructed a comparative review with the Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMA) model.
He also directed that work be done to extend the bus service route to the Diplomatic Enclave and make the Islamabad Bus Service an exemplary project.
Muhammad Ali stressed that delays beyond the provided timeline will not be tolerated.
