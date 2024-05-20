Open Menu

CDA Chairman Sets Deadline For Completion Of Bus Depots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM

CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday directed the Member Engineering to provide a final timeline for the construction of bus depots and ensure that the depots and charging points are fully operational within the given timeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa Monday directed the Member Engineering to provide a final timeline for the construction of bus depots and ensure that the depots and charging points are fully operational within the given timeline.

While chairing a meeting regarding the Islamabad Bus Service, he instructed that working plans be prepared to provide subsidies to deserving individuals, including students and the senior citizen.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need to establish an appropriate mechanism for subsidizing these groups.

The briefing informed that 30 EV buses have arrived in Pakistan and the remaining 70 buses will reached soon.

It is informed that the tenders for the depots at I-9, Tramri Chowk, and Zero Point have been completed and the tender will soon be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Muhammad Ali instructed a comparative review with the Punjab Metro Bus Authority (PMA) model.

He also directed that work be done to extend the bus service route to the Diplomatic Enclave and make the Islamabad Bus Service an exemplary project.

Muhammad Ali stressed that delays beyond the provided timeline will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Metro Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

1 hour ago
 Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fare ..

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

1 hour ago
 PA passes resolution paying homage to President of ..

PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..

1 hour ago
 Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022 ..

Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly

1 hour ago
 Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest wa ..

Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'

1 hour ago
Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Kh ..

Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

1 hour ago
 IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections ..

IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately

1 hour ago
 Goheer for strategic engagement across various com ..

Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivi ..

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

1 hour ago
 Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discuss ..

Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan