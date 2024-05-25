CDA Chairman Sets Four-month Deadline For Sector Development Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed that ongoing development works across all sectors be completed within a strict timeline of four months.
Chairman, presiding over a meeting on sector development, emphasized the need to promptly resolve any obstacles hindering sectoral progress to ensure continuous development.
Randhawa received a comprehensive briefing on the progress of ongoing development projects in Sector C-14, C-15, C-16, I-12, and E-12. It was reported that 50 percent of the development work has been completed in Sector C-14 and C-15, 45 percent in Sector E-12, and 80 percent in Sector I-12.
Chairman CDA instructed that the development of Sector C-14 must be finished by September 2024, with possession granted to the allottees. Additionally, construction in Sector I-12/3 and Sector I-12/4 should be completed and handed over to the allottees within three months.
Furthermore, payments should only be made following third-party validation of sector development works. He also emphasized the appointment of consultants for all projects.
Likewise, effective coordination among relevant entities is crucial for completing development projects in these sectors.
He also emphasized prioritizing the completion of long-stalled development works in these sectors.
