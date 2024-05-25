Open Menu

CDA Chairman Sets Four-month Deadline For Sector Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed that ongoing development works across all sectors be completed within a strict timeline of four months.

Chairman, presiding over a meeting on sector development, emphasized the need to promptly resolve any obstacles hindering sectoral progress to ensure continuous development.

Randhawa received a comprehensive briefing on the progress of ongoing development projects in Sector C-14, C-15, C-16, I-12, and E-12. It was reported that 50 percent of the development work has been completed in Sector C-14 and C-15, 45 percent in Sector E-12, and 80 percent in Sector I-12.

Chairman CDA instructed that the development of Sector C-14 must be finished by September 2024, with possession granted to the allottees. Additionally, construction in Sector I-12/3 and Sector I-12/4 should be completed and handed over to the allottees within three months.

Furthermore, payments should only be made following third-party validation of sector development works. He also emphasized the appointment of consultants for all projects.

Likewise, effective coordination among relevant entities is crucial for completing development projects in these sectors.

He also emphasized prioritizing the completion of long-stalled development works in these sectors.

Related Topics

Progress Muhammad Ali September Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

59 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

4 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

5 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

9 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

9 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

10 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan