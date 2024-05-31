CDA Chairman, Special Secretary Education Inspect School Upgrade Projects In Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, visited various schools in the federal capital to assess upgrade projects.
The Chairman of CDA reviewed the ongoing upgrades at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-6 and Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8, which include the construction of mini gyms and the maintenance of laboratories.
He stated, "CDA will fully support the maintenance of school grounds and assist in establishing dispensaries."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Genuine problems of citizens to be solved on priority basis: ASP Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
Five cattle markets set up for Eid-ul-Azha in ICT14 minutes ago
-
Swindlers loot expat23 minutes ago
-
PM urges auto industry to start local manufacturing, implement deletion policy2 hours ago
-
Hyderabad cylinder blast killed 3 including children, several injured2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of playback singer, actor Inayat Hussain Bhatti observed2 hours ago
-
Two people killed as speeding tanker overturned2 hours ago
-
PM for plans on B2B meetings, attracting Chinese industry during his China visit2 hours ago
-
PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantor for peace, power balance in region: Kh Asif12 hours ago
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments13 hours ago
-
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan13 hours ago