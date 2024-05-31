CDA chairman, special secretary education inspect school upgrade projects in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, visited various schools in the federal capital to assess upgrade projects.

The Chairman of CDA reviewed the ongoing upgrades at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-6 and Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8, which include the construction of mini gyms and the maintenance of laboratories.

He stated, "CDA will fully support the maintenance of school grounds and assist in establishing dispensaries."