UrduPoint.com

CDA Chairman Stops Quotation System In Civic Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

CDA Chairman stops quotation system in civic agency

In a bid to stop scams under the garb of quotations, Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Mohammad Usman has ordered that the civic agency will not work on the basis of quotation system and any violation in this regard would result in strict disciplinary action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :In a bid to stop scams under the garb of quotations, Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Mohammad Usman has ordered that the civic agency will not work on the basis of quotation system and any violation in this regard would result in strict disciplinary action.

The CDA chief has also directed to follow the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in true letter and spirit as there was no provision of carrying out development work through quotations, sources informed.

Despite repeated directives by the chairman CDA, various wings of the civic body, mainly three directorates, continued carrying out development work without floating tenders.

As per PPRA rules, only emergency work could be carried out up to Rs. 500,000 through quotations, however certain directorates carried out construction works using quotation method.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

German Ambassador pays maiden call on COAS

German Ambassador pays maiden call on COAS

3 minutes ago
 EU Ambassador discuss cooperation promotion with C ..

EU Ambassador discuss cooperation promotion with CM Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 Oct 27 a tragic day in history of Jammu & Kashmir: ..

Oct 27 a tragic day in history of Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Rehmani

3 minutes ago
 Global North urged to fulfill its commitment of ca ..

Global North urged to fulfill its commitment of carbon reduction

9 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of polio teams

DC reviews performance of polio teams

9 minutes ago
 "Police Vision Faisalabad" unique project for crim ..

"Police Vision Faisalabad" unique project for crime elimination: IGP Faisal Shah ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.