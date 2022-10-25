CDA Chairman stops quotation system in civic agency

In a bid to stop scams under the garb of quotations, Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Mohammad Usman has ordered that the civic agency will not work on the basis of quotation system and any violation in this regard would result in strict disciplinary action

The CDA chief has also directed to follow the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in true letter and spirit as there was no provision of carrying out development work through quotations, sources informed.

Despite repeated directives by the chairman CDA, various wings of the civic body, mainly three directorates, continued carrying out development work without floating tenders.

As per PPRA rules, only emergency work could be carried out up to Rs. 500,000 through quotations, however certain directorates carried out construction works using quotation method.