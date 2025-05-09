Open Menu

CDA Chairman Stresses Emergency Preparedness During Surprise Visit To Disaster Management HQ

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to public safety and disaster readiness during a surprise inspection of the Emergency and Disaster Management Headquarters on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to public safety and disaster readiness during a surprise inspection of the Emergency and Disaster Management Headquarters on Friday.

Randhawa, who also serves as Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence, reviewed emergency response protocols, inspected equipment and observed firefighting drills. He emphasized the need for continuous improvement to meet international standards in disaster management.

"Under the spirit of citizen protection, discipline, preparedness, and public service, we are always ready," Randhawa stated.

He praised firefighters and rescue personnel for their dedication, noting that they "risk their lives not only to save citizens but also to protect public property.

"

During the visit, emergency teams demonstrated their capabilities through mock drills, showcasing advanced vehicles and equipment.

The chairman directed the officials to expand public awareness campaigns and training programs for volunteers to enhance community resilience.

Later, the CDA Disaster academy in Sector H-11 launched a comprehensive training initiative for volunteers, aimed at improving emergency response skills.

The participants welcomed the program, thanking Randhawa for the initiative.

The visit concluded with chants of Pakistan Zindabad from rescue personnel, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the Federal capital.

