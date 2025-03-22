CDA Chairman Stresses Water Conservation On World Water Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the critical importance of water conservation during a high-level meeting held via Zoom to mark World Water Day.
The meeting was attended by CDA board Members and senior officers, who discussed strategies to address water-related challenges and ensure sustainable water management in the Federal capital.
World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, is a United Nations initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of water resources. This year’s theme aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).
Chairman Randhawa highlighted water as a divine blessing and urged every individual to play their part in conserving it. “Saving water saves life, and every drop counts,” he said.
He reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to resolving water-related issues in Islamabad and ensuring uninterrupted access to clean and safe water for all residents.
The Chairman also announced the operationalization of the Islamabad Water Agency, which has been equipped with water experts, modern equipment, and trained manpower.
He described the agency as a cornerstone of CDA’s vision for sustainable water management, emphasizing its role in addressing the water needs of the city’s growing population.
To mark World Water Day, Randhawa called on citizens, government bodies, and civil society to adopt water-saving practices, such as repairing leaks, using water-efficient appliances, and adopting mindful consumption habits.
He also stressed the importance of awareness campaigns targeting students, teachers, and the broader community to promote sustainable water usage.
During the meeting, CDA officials discussed various proposals to meet Islamabad’s future water demands, including exploring alternative water sources and modernizing the water distribution network.
The authority is also engaging with local and international donors to secure funding for water supply projects. Feasibility studies and stakeholder consultations are underway to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.
Chairman Randhawa concluded the meeting with a call for collective action. “The World Water Day serves as a reminder of the critical role water plays in our lives. By working together, we can safeguard this vital resource for future generations and ensure access to safe and clean water for all,” he said.
