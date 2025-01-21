Open Menu

CDA Chairman Takes Steps To Revamp Model School

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 11:42 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to address challenges and improvements at the CDA Model School

The session focused on identifying issues faced by the school and devising a comprehensive plan for its uplift.

The principal presented a detailed briefing, highlighting critical concerns, including a shortage of staff and the need for infrastructure upgrades.

Chairman Randhawa directed the establishment of a dedicated board to oversee the school’s operations and affairs.

To address the staffing shortfall, he instructed that new teachers be hired on a contract basis, ensuring that selections are made purely on merit to bring in the best talent available.

He also emphasized the urgent need to appoint a permanent Principal to provide stability and leadership to the school.

Recognizing the importance of a conducive learning environment, the chairman ordered immediate repair and maintenance of the school’s infrastructure.

He also proposed the inclusion of an electric bus in the school’s transportation fleet to provide eco-friendly pick-and-drop services for students.

In a move aimed at enhancing academic excellence, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the adoption of a top-tier educational curriculum and modern teaching methods.

He further directed officials to streamline the scholarship process to ensure that deserving and capable students have access to quality education.

“This school has the potential to be a model institution, and we are committed to providing the best possible facilities and resources to secure the bright future of our students,” stated Chairman Randhawa during the meeting.

The measures announced by the CDA Chairman reflect a strong commitment to uplifting the standards of education at the CDA Model School, ensuring it serves as a benchmark for academic excellence in the capital.

