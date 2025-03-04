Open Menu

CDA Chairman Unveils Plan For Gandhara Citizens Club

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CDA Chairman unveils plan for Gandhara Citizens Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has announced that the Gandhara Citizen Club building, a long-neglected landmark, would be renovated and made operational.

Randhawa, in a high-level meeting with the CEO of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, and consultants from KPMG focused on the revitalization of the Gandhara Citizens Club, upgrades to F-9 Park, and the development of five-star hotels in the Federal capital.

During the discussions, the chairman CDA emphasized that the project would be financially sustainable, with KPMG providing expertise to develop an optimal financial and operational model.

The revenue generated from the club’s operations will be reinvested into the improvement of F-9 Park, ensuring that public welfare remains a top priority.

In addition to the Gandhara Club project, Chairman Randhawa directed KPMG to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of five-star hotels in Islamabad.

A formal market study for this initiative has already been initiated, aiming to boost the city’s hospitality industry and attract tourism.

Chairman Randhawa praised the technical support of P3A and KPMG, stating, “Their expertise and capabilities will be fully utilized to make CDA’s projects financially viable and bankable.”

He reiterated CDA’s commitment to collaborating with these organizations to ensure the development of Islamabad and provide world-class facilities for its citizens.

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

51 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan