CDA Chairman unveils plan for Gandhara Citizens Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has announced that the Gandhara Citizen Club building, a long-neglected landmark, would be renovated and made operational.

Randhawa, in a high-level meeting with the CEO of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, and consultants from KPMG focused on the revitalization of the Gandhara Citizens Club, upgrades to F-9 Park, and the development of five-star hotels in the Federal capital.

During the discussions, the chairman CDA emphasized that the project would be financially sustainable, with KPMG providing expertise to develop an optimal financial and operational model.

The revenue generated from the club’s operations will be reinvested into the improvement of F-9 Park, ensuring that public welfare remains a top priority.

In addition to the Gandhara Club project, Chairman Randhawa directed KPMG to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of five-star hotels in Islamabad.

A formal market study for this initiative has already been initiated, aiming to boost the city’s hospitality industry and attract tourism.

Chairman Randhawa praised the technical support of P3A and KPMG, stating, “Their expertise and capabilities will be fully utilized to make CDA’s projects financially viable and bankable.”

He reiterated CDA’s commitment to collaborating with these organizations to ensure the development of Islamabad and provide world-class facilities for its citizens.