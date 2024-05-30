CDA Chairman Urges Swift Completion Of I-12 Markaz Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), directed to accelerate the development of I-12 Markaz promptly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), directed to accelerate the development of I-12 Markaz promptly.
Chairing a sector development meeting, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed to relocate the garbage transfer station away from Sector I-12.
Additionally, he emphasized completing the construction of Sector I-12 within a four-month timeframe.
Allottees were instructed to promptly submit the development charges for their plots. Possession of plots will only be granted after these charges have been deposited. Furthermore, it was emphasized that allottees will be invited to collect possession of their plots directly at the plot sites.
