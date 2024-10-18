Open Menu

CDA Chairman Visits Key Interchange Sites, Vows Timely Projects' Completion

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the sites of two major infrastructure projects Serena Chowk and F-8 (PTCL Chowk) interchanges

Officials from IESCO, SNGPL, NESPAK, Islamabad Police Safe City Project, district administration, and the CDA were present during the visit.

Randhawa emphasized the need to swiftly begin work on both mega projects, ensuring that the relocation of service lines at the Serena and F-8 interchanges is completed promptly.

He reiterated that in line with the directives of the interior minister, the timely completion of these projects is essential.

"I will personally oversee the progress and quality of work on both projects," said Randhawa, stressing the importance of efficient coordination among all relevant departments to prevent any delays.

He added that the completion of these projects will greatly improve the traffic flow in the federal capital.

By ensuring effective communication and continuous monitoring, the CDA chairman pledged that the projects will be completed ahead of schedule.

