CDA Chairman Visits Ladies Club Sector G-10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday visited Ladies Club in Sector G-10, Islamabad.

The officers of related departments including member engineering were also accompanying him on the occasion.

The Chairman was briefed by the concerned officers that the project was started in 2007 but due to some unavoidable reasons, the project was delayed.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Usman Younis while expressing his views has said that this project is of great importance for the physical health of women and children, but unfortunately it was delayed.

Usman Younis issued instructions to the relevant departments and directed to complete the project and its summary should be presented for approval in the upcoming board meeting so that the project can be completed as soon as possible.

Chairman CDA further said that provision of healthy environment to the citizens, especially women and children was among the top priorities of the organization.

