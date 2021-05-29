UrduPoint.com
CDA Chairman Visits Margalla Hills, Inspect Firefighting Operations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:55 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited Margalla Hills National Park and inspected the ongoing firefighting operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited Margalla Hills National Park and inspected the ongoing firefighting operations.

He encouraged the fire extinguishing teams of various civic agencies who were jointly carrying out these operations.

DG environment, ADCG and Director Regional Environment were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman directed the environment formations of the authority to monitor the area around the clock and ensure to prevent any fire incidents which might occurred due to hot weather.

Ahmed said that police, water bowsers and all firefighting equipment should be present in the vicinity to initiate prompt response.

The chairman stressed upon the need of engaging the local population to prevent such accidents and getting timely information about the locations.

It was the foremost priority of the Federal apex agency to preserve the natural environment of capital city, he observed.

"It is a challenge which can only be overcome with joint efforts of civil society organisations, local population and all other Govt organisations," he emphasized.

