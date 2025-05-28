CDA Chairman Visits Nursery, Announces Transformation Into Gardenia Hub
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted an inspection visit to the CDA Nursery on Park Road on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted an inspection visit to the CDA Nursery on Park Road on Wednesday.
Accompanied by Member Environment, Member Administration, Member Engineering, and Member Finance, the chairman reviewed ongoing upgradation work aimed at transforming the facility into the 'Gardenia Hub'.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the Primary goal of the project is to position Islamabad as a key player in the horticulture sector.
He directed officials to expedite the construction of modern flower shops, which will not only beautify the city but also serve as a recreational attraction for residents.
The chairman instructed the construction of advanced, climate-controlled greenhouses to optimize plant growth and support research initiatives.
Additionally, a Tissue Culture Laboratory will be established to propagate new plant species using cutting-edge techniques. A dedicated floral display area will showcase seasonal and off-season flowers for public viewing.
Randhawa highlighted that the Gardenia Hub aligns with CDA's vision of enhancing Islamabad's green cover and promoting environmental sustainability. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities in the horticulture sector while setting new international benchmarks for such facilities.
The chairman directed officials to prepare a detailed timeline for the project's completion, ensuring adherence to global standards.
He reiterated that the initiative would elevate Islamabad's horticultural landscape and serve as a model for the region.
Randhawa reaffirmed CDA's dedication to making Islamabad a modern, eco-friendly city. "The Gardenia Hub will be a landmark project, enriching the capital's beauty and environmental vitality," he stated.
The upgradation of the CDA Nursery is part of broader efforts to enhance urban greenery and provide citizens with sustainable recreational spaces.
Further developments will be announced as the project progresses.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..
Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme
Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU
Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures
UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..
Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future
Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award
MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..
Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..
Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police arrest 1,619 suspects over gambling this year1 minute ago
-
Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well-being: Murad Shah5 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada pays tribute to scientists, political leadership, armed forces ..1 minute ago
-
Over 960,000 children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
PAF-IAST to Celebrate Academic Milestone with First Convocation in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Five cattle markets set up ahead of Eid-ul-Adha2 minutes ago
-
On Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan reaffirms its unshakeable resolve: Fahd Haroon2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits nursery, announces transformation into Gardenia Hub2 minutes ago
-
Journalists celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer, express solidarity with Pak armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fireworks: One arrested2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender wanted in murder case2 minutes ago
-
DPO takes notice of alleged horse torture28 minutes ago