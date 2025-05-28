Open Menu

CDA Chairman Visits Nursery, Announces Transformation Into Gardenia Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted an inspection visit to the CDA Nursery on Park Road on Wednesday

Accompanied by Member Environment, Member Administration, Member Engineering, and Member Finance, the chairman reviewed ongoing upgradation work aimed at transforming the facility into the 'Gardenia Hub'.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the Primary goal of the project is to position Islamabad as a key player in the horticulture sector.

He directed officials to expedite the construction of modern flower shops, which will not only beautify the city but also serve as a recreational attraction for residents.

The chairman instructed the construction of advanced, climate-controlled greenhouses to optimize plant growth and support research initiatives.

Additionally, a Tissue Culture Laboratory will be established to propagate new plant species using cutting-edge techniques. A dedicated floral display area will showcase seasonal and off-season flowers for public viewing.

Randhawa highlighted that the Gardenia Hub aligns with CDA's vision of enhancing Islamabad's green cover and promoting environmental sustainability. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities in the horticulture sector while setting new international benchmarks for such facilities.

The chairman directed officials to prepare a detailed timeline for the project's completion, ensuring adherence to global standards.

He reiterated that the initiative would elevate Islamabad's horticultural landscape and serve as a model for the region.

Randhawa reaffirmed CDA's dedication to making Islamabad a modern, eco-friendly city. "The Gardenia Hub will be a landmark project, enriching the capital's beauty and environmental vitality," he stated.

The upgradation of the CDA Nursery is part of broader efforts to enhance urban greenery and provide citizens with sustainable recreational spaces.

Further developments will be announced as the project progresses.

