CDA Chairman Visits Shah Faisal Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed on Saturday visited the Shah Faisal Mosque on Saturday and monitored the repair and renovation work

According to details, DC Islamabad, Member Engineering and officers of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

The CDA chairman directed the environment wing to plant more trees in the mosque's premises to further enhancing the beauty of the mosque.

He also gave instructions to provide slippers, soap, towels, hand wash and other necessary items for worshipers coming to the mosque.

Special orders were also given by the chairman for cleaning the mosque and said that steps should be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the mosque.

He also ordered for polishing and renovation of the wooden furniture installed in the courtyard and premises of the mosque.

"All possible security measures including security of worshipers coming to the mosque should be ensured. Shah Faisal Mosque has a prominent place in the history of Islamabad," he added.

He said all available resources should be utilized to complete the renovation work of the mosque. "Any negligence or carelessness in this regard will not be tolerated," he added.

