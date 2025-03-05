CDA Chairman Visits Subsidized Ramazan Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited subsidized Ramazan bazaars and stalls on Wednesday.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner ICT, the officials reviewed the availability of essential food items at reduced prices under the Ramazan Relief Package.
During the visit, it was highlighted that the prices of essential commodities in Islamabad are significantly low as compared to other major cities in the country.
Potatoes are being sold at Rs. 53 per kg, tomatoes at Rs. 49 per kg, bananas at Rs. 190 per dozen, oranges at Rs. 184 per dozen, and pomegranates at Rs. 454 per kg. These rates are notably cheaper than those in Lahore and other urban centers.
Chairman Randhawa directed Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates to ensure strict adherence to official prices and the availability of essential items in their respective areas.
He emphasized the need for officers to remain present in markets and Ramazan bazaars to address public complaints promptly.
“Providing affordable and quality essential food items is the top priority of the Islamabad district administration,” said Randhawa.
He also instructed that official price lists be prominently displayed at all markets to ensure transparency.
The Chief Commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against vendors found charging more than the official rates or engaging in profiteering.
He urged citizens to report any violations to the relevant authorities immediately.
The subsidized bazaars, part of the Ramazan Relief Package, aim to ensure that all citizens, regardless of income, have access to essential food items at reasonable prices.
