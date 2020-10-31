CDA chairman vows to renovate capital parks within 3 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the departments concerned to carry out massive development work in all the parks to provide quality recreational facilities to the capital's dwellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the departments concerned to carry out massive development work in all the parks to provide quality recreational facilities to the capital's dwellers.

Amer Ali issued the directions during his surprise visit to the green places, which are in dilapidated condition, mainly due to power-sharing rift between the CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in the past.

The rift between civic agencies over power-sharing has resolved to some extent and development work is in full wing since the CDA has recently taken the charge of key departments back from MCI, that included environment directorate as well.

Taking exception over the shabby conditions of parks, the chairman asked the relevant CDA's wings to step up their efforts to carry out renovation, restoration and repair work for transforming all the 235 parks of Islamabad into fully-equipped recreational facilities within a few months time.

Instructions were also issued to add a cycling track in Sector E-7, said a news release of the CDA.

Members and Directors of the various directorates including Environment, Sanitation, City Sewerage, Street Lights and other officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

The CDA Chairman said the parks would be rehabilitated so that the citizens could spend a quality time in the parks with their families. In this regard, all the required facilities had been provided to the Environment Department, he added.

"We have changed the concept of small and big parks. Development work is being carried out in all the parks on equal basis," he noted.

Amer directed the Environment Department to immediately repair the existing swings in the parks, install new swings, cut wild grass, plants and shrubs, plant new flowers and fruit plants.

Commenting over the development, the public appreciated the government for taking eco and public friendly initiatives.

"Parks in the capital city were one the hallmark of 'Islamabad the Beautiful' but the long-prevailed negligence of the authorities concerned has turned them into dens of addicts," Khurram Shehzad, a resident of sector G-7 told APP.

However, people living in the rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) also made appeal to the city managers for setting up parks in their respective areas.

Raja Khurram Nawaz, a local Member of the National Assembly (MNA), said the unplanned development in the outskirts of Islamabad left the rural people in the lurch, keeping them deprived of the basic amenities of life.

The MNA said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should follow Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean & Green Pakistan vision, and set up new parks and develop green spaces in other than sectoral areas as it had owned sufficient land in those areas.

He mentioned encroachment of the state land by miscreants in the rural areas such as Burma and Farash Town. The residents in some areas had even started burying their loved ones in the state land.

Khurram said the conversion of state land through green spaces and parks would save it from encroachment and help provide outdoor recreational opportunities to the residents.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali, in an exclusive chat with APP the other day, also regretted over unplanned development in the rural areas during the past, with the scope of Authority's zoning rules and regulations limited to the urban areas only in the past.

He, however, said the civic body would try to build parks and green places in rural areas with the extension of its zoning laws to those areas.