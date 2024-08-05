Open Menu

CDA Chairman Vows To Strengthen Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday vowed to intensify efforts to eliminate encroachments across the city

He chaired a meeting which decided to launch a vigorous campaign to enforce the writ of the state and protect public spaces.

He chaired a meeting which decided to launch a vigorous campaign to enforce the writ of the state and protect public spaces.

The anti-encroachment drive will focus on removing illegal structures, stopping construction activities in Zone 3, and halting commercial activities in Margalla Hills.

The authorities also plan to register FIRs against repeat offenders and arrest those who continue to encroach on vacated sites.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for strict monitoring to prevent re-encroachment and directed the fencing of vacated areas.

He directed to protect the environment, particularly the water of Rawal Dam, by removing encroachments around drains flowing into the dam.

The meeting decided to enforce Section 144 to stop all construction activities in Zone 3, and the relevant assistant commissioners, enforcement, environment, and building control departments will work together to make the operation successful.

