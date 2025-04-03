CDA Chairman Vows To Transform Islamabad Into A Model Capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday reviewing ongoing development projects and outlining new initiatives aimed at making the city a global benchmark for sustainable urban living.
The meeting, attended by CDA board members and senior officials, focused on key projects, including the citywide beautification plan, the Spring Plantation Drive 2025, and the upcoming inauguration of Sector E-12.
Randhawa emphasized the need for transparency, ordering a third-party audit of all CDA projects to ensure accountability and merit-based execution.
He received detailed briefings on ongoing infrastructure and civic projects, stressing the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and strict deadlines.
"Every project must reflect excellence in craftsmanship, efficiency, and public convenience," he stated.
To address water supply concerns, the CDA has established the Islamabad Water Agency, tasked with ensuring clean drinking water for residents while planning for future needs.
"Our goal is to resolve citizens' difficulties, and this agency will play a crucial role in sustainable water management," Randhawa said.
The meeting highlighted ambitious plans for the capital’s beautification, including horticulture upgrades, landscaping, and a massive tree plantation campaign.
The chairman urged corporate entities to support these efforts through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
"We need collective action—businesses, educational institutions, and residents must all contribute," Randhawa said, calling on schools, universities, and families to participate in the Spring Plantation Drive 2025. "A beautiful Islamabad is a shared responsibility. Our youth, in particular, can lead this green revolution."
Reiterating his commitment to sustainable development, Randhawa outlined his vision of a city that blends modernity with nature.
"Islamabad should be a model of urban planning and environmental stewardship, setting standards for others to follow," he said.
