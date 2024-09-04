CDA Chairman Wants Early Development In E-12
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 08:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday directed that development work in Sector E-12 should be completed at the earliest to facilitate the allottees.
This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Randhawa to discuss the development of Sector E-12.
An anti-encroachment operation will be conducted to vacate the land of Sector E-12 from illegal occupants. The Islamabad Police and civil administration have been tasked with finalizing the operation for carrying out the development work.
Randhawa emphasized the need to resolve all problems hindering the development works of Sector E-12.
He said he would personally visit the sector to address all issues and ensure the completion of development work.
Furthermore, the Chairman directed that action should be taken against encroachments on land in various sectors, including I-15 and I-12.
He also instructed that victims of Sector E-12 who have restitution rights should be provided with rehabilitation rights and to expedite the development of sectors, the enforcement wing will report to the member estate.
