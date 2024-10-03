CDA chairman wants early launch of integrated solid waste management system

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday stressed the importance of completing all necessary documentation swiftly to ensure a timely launch of the integrated solid waste management system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday stressed the importance of completing all necessary documentation swiftly to ensure a timely launch of the integrated solid waste management system.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa focused on devising an integrated solid waste management system for Islamabad that meets the needs and requirements of population and city.

He also emphasized that the process should be completed as soon as possible in consultation with NESPAK.

The Chairman further urged NESPAK’s team to examine successful waste management models across Pakistan, including mega cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and others where outsourcing of waste management services has already been implemented.

He emphasized that efforts must be made to maintain high standards of solid waste management services.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the solid waste management services would cover all areas of Islamabad, including urban, rural, and industrial zones.

It was also decided that the team of NESPAK would visit various parts of the city, as well as local Union Councils (UCs) in Islamabad, to better understand the waste management needs and requirement of the local population.

The Chairman concluded the meeting by calling for strong teamwork among all stakeholders, including the consultants from NESPAK.

He reiterated that collective efforts are necessary to address the population's needs regarding solid waste management and to make Islamabad a cleaner city.

The meeting was attended by consultants from NESPAK, Members Environment, and relevant officers from the Sanitation Directorate of CDA.